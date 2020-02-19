Drew Carey urges domestic violence law changes following ex-fiancée's death

Carey's ex-fiancée, Amie Harwick, died after a fall connected to an alleged assault by an ex-boyfriend.

Following the death of his ex-fiancée, "The Price is Right" host Drew Carey is encouraging people to sign a Change.org petition calling for updated domestic violence laws.

Sunday a 41-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of family therapist Amie Harwick in Hollywood, Los Angeles police said.

A roommate told police Harwick was being assaulted inside of the home, police said. The roommate had jumped a wall and went to neighboring residences to call for help. Harwick was found suffering grave injuries after she had apparently fallen from a third-floor balcony, police said. Harwick was unconscious, police said.

Now Carey and her friends are trying to update laws through a petition titled "Justice 4 Amie - Domestic Violence Laws Updated." The petition has already received over 35,000 signatures.

"Please sing this petition and chip in if you can. #JusticeFor Amie Thank you and bless you," Carey tweeted.

The petition was created by Diana Arias and is directed toward several lawmakers in California.

According to the petition, Harwick had a restraining order from a decade ago against the ex-boyfriend who killed her, but the order expired.

The petition calls for several changes including extended expiration dates of restraining orders and mandatory long-term counseling for the abuser. The petition also calls for not requiring victims to testify in the courtroom close to their abuser and a national registry of those who have abuse history.

Since the incident, "The Price is Right" has postponed production.