Preparing for the unexpected ahead of the Nevada caucuses

Will Sanders come out on top? Nevada's transient population could bring some surprising results.

The Nevada caucuses, the third contest in the Democratic presidential race, is Saturday. The state's caucuses are young, with this being only the fourth iteration there.

One of the key questions is how well Sen. Bernie Sanders will do. If he wins, he solidifies front-runner status heading into South Carolina next week and, more important, into critical Super Tuesday primaries on March 3.

But if something goes wrong, or if Sanders only barely pulls out a win, it will intensify questions about whether the self-declared democratic socialist can extend his support beyond his fervent base. Sanders won New Hampshire by 22 points back in 2016, but only gained a narrow victory over Pete Buttigieg.

Other key questions are the role of labor, voter turnout, whether the field will work this out, and the role of minority voters.

Sanders and Joe Biden have held themselves out as the champions of organized labor for a long time. One of the most powerful forces in the state of the Nevada is the Culinary Union, the body which represents workers in the hotel and casino industry. The union has decided not to endorse a candidate this time, and do not support Sander's "Medicare for All" plan.

Nevada Democrats are hoping for a turnout as high as the 118,000 who came out during the 2008 caucuses as Obama faced Clinton. Many are focused on being careful with raw numbers and not releasing results too soon. The number caucus participants would need to go above 2008's turn out would need to be above 150,000.