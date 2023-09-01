The winning numbers for Saturday, March 11 were 11-20-33-43-58 and Powerball 24. The Power Play was 2x.

ATLANTA — No one won the $45 million jackpot on Saturday -- but in Georgia, for the second straight drawing, a single ticket sold was worth $50,000.

With no $45 million winner Saturday, the estimated grand prize increases to $52 million for Monday's drawing.

According to the Georgia Lottery, these were the local winners:

$50,000 prize: 1 winner

$200 prize: 2 winners

$100 prize: 41 winners

$14 prize: 225 winners

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.