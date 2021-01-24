One of the inmates was serving 35 years for the molestation of a child and the other was serving 100 years for kidnapping and second-degree burglary.

FLORENCE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The earlier live broadcast update has since ended.

Police are searching for two escaped medium-custody inmates after they were not accounted for during the 8:30 p.m. count Saturday evening at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence.

Law enforcement is offering a $50,000 reward total, $25,000 each, through the Silent Witness Program for information on the whereabouts of the escaped inmates.

One of the inmates, John Charpiot, was serving 35 years for the molestation of a child and sexual abuse charges while the other inmate, David Harmon, was serving 100 years for kidnapping charges and second-degree burglary charges.

The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry said the last time the two inmates were accounted for in that prison was at the 4 p.m. count Saturday afternoon.

The inmates were out for a recreation break at the time of their escape when it is believed they stole bolt and wire cutters, which have since been recovered, according to department officials. The investigation into specifics of the escape is ongoing.

"This is currently ADCRR’s top priority, and all available resources are being employed to the search effort," the department said in a press release.

"The department has dispatched its chase teams, tracking dog teams and fugitive apprehension unit to find the fugitive inmates. Local authorities and the Arizona Department of Public Safety are also assisting in the search."

Anyone with information regarding the escaped inmates has been instructed to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or 911.