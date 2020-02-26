Police: Gunman killed 5 at Milwaukee brewery complex

Milwaukee police Chief Alfonso Morales told reporters a 51-year-old gunman killed five in the Molson Coors campus, then apparently shot himself.

MILWAUKEE — A gunman killed five people and then shot himself during a mass shooting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

President Donald Trump announced during a press conference at the White House Wednesday night that five people had been killed. Trump told reporters a "wicked murderer opened fire" at the Molson Coors campus Wednesday when speaking of the gunman.

Milwaukee police Chief Alfonso Morales spoke to reporters alongside Milwaukee Mayor Barrett saying that as police responded to the incident, "officers noticed the gunman, a 51-year-old Milwaukee man, deceased apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound." Morales said that over one thousand people were working at the site when the incident occurred and they are still working on a role call. Police are still working to secure the complex and workers were still inside at the time of the press conference.

Mayor Barrett told reporters, "six families are grieving because of the horrific act of this individual." Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers came to the podium and held a short moment of silence in honor of the victims.

Police were still making family notifications Wednesday evening.



Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said earlier Wednesday that multiple people had been killed in the shooting at the Molson Coors Brewing Co. complex.

Barrett did not give an exact number of people killed in the shooting. He called it “a horrible, horrible day for the employees here.”

Molson Coors tweeted earlier that an "active situation" had occurred at their Milwaukee facility. The company said they had been "working closely with the Milwaukee Police" and would provide updates.

Firefighters and police were seen entering the campus wearing ballistic gear.

WISN-TV in Milwaukee reported that Molson Coors employees received an email about an active shooter in the area. Chief Morales confirmed that the company's executive team were all out of state when the shooting occurred.

Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin wrote on Twitter, "Gun violence has taken too many lives in Milwaukee and the mass shooting today is heartbreaking."

Police reiterated that while the scene is still active, there is "no active threat."

Mayor Barrett said he believed the suspected gunman was one of the people who died.

Milwaukee police asked that people stay clear of the area and that no helicopters or drones be flown over the site for “officer safety purposes.” TMJ-TV reported that facilities in the are including the MolsonCoors campus and a nearby school were on lockdown as police continued their investigation.

Molson Coors executives were at a convention in Houston, Texas and reportedly made an announcement about the incident and flew back to Milwaukee.

MolsonCoors holds tours for the public and is a popular stop for tourists visiting Milwaukee, but it was no immediately clear if tours were being held at the time of the incident.