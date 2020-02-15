14-year-old arrested in fatal stabbing of Barnard College student Tessa Majors

18-year-old Tessa Majors was stabbed as she walked through Morningside Park in New York City early the evening of Dec. 11.

NEW YORK — Authorities say a 14-year-old has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of Barnard College student Tessa Majors in a Manhattan park in December.

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said at a news conference Saturday that the male suspect has been indicted by a grand jury and was taken into custody Friday night without incident.

Officials say he is being charged as an adult with one count of intentional murder and one count of felony murder.

Officials say an arraignment is set for Feb. 19.

Eighteen-year-old Tessa Majors was stabbed as she walked through Morningside Park early the evening of Dec. 11. She staggered up a flight of stairs to street level and collapsed in a crosswalk.

The attack, two days before the start of final exams at the all-women's school, troubled city residents because of its proximity to campus and its apparent randomness.