Florida man faces $50 daily fine for hanging 'Trump Won' banner

As long as the nearly three-story-tall banner remains, so too will the fines.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — Hanging from Marvin Peavy's home in the Florida Panhandle is a nearly three-story-tall banner that reads "Trump Won."

It's become a point of contention with Walton County officials who say the banner violates a land development code for the area off of the 30A corridor.

But, according to several media outlets, Peavy isn't backing down even while facing a daily $50 fine implemented by code enforcement.

“I’m here on the beach, and I got a lot of traffic, and people needed to see what I believe in,” WMBB reports Peavy said. “That’s free speech, and I wanted everyone to know that I’m a republican and I’m supporting Donald Trump.”

According to the outlet, as long as the banner stays, so too will the daily fines.

WMBB adds that since the "Trump Won" banner went up in May, Peavy has doubled down and added an equally large banner that reads "Let's Go Brandon," which is meant to be a coded insult against President Joe Biden.

Newsweek reports that the county's legal code requires signs to be removed 15 days after the end of a political campaign. The county is also said to have a code forbidding homes from displaying "(s)treamers, feather flags, pennants, ribbons, spinners and other similar devices" that take away from the corridor's beauty.

In response, Peavy claims the banner is "just a statement" and could be referring to former President Donald Trump's golfing championships, per Newsweek.

“People admire people that stand up, and we have got to start standing up,” Bill Fletcher, the chairman of the Walton County Republican Executive Committee told WMBB. “He is the epitome of somebody who will stand up for his First Amendment right.”