Olympic champion swimmer banned for 8 years in doping case

Sun Yang won't be defending his title at the Tokyo Olympics.

GENEVA, Switzerland — Chinese swimmer Sun Yang has been banned for eight years for breaking anti-doping rules and will miss the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has found the three-time Olympic champion guilty of refusing to cooperate with sample collectors during a visit to his home in September 2018 that turned confrontational.

The 28-year-old Sun cannot defend his 200-meter freestyle title in Tokyo and has been banned until February 2028.