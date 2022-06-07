The grand prize winner receives $4,040 cash.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Ollie's Bargain Outlet, America's largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, has announced its search for "America's Biggest Cheapskate" to help mark the company's 40th anniversary, according to a press release.

"We're thrilled to announce our 'America's Biggest Cheapskate' contest to help celebrate 40 years of real brands at real bargain prices at up to 70% off the fancy stores,'" John Swygert, president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. "As a retailer that is committed to helping shoppers save money by selling brand name merchandise at incredible deals, we look forward to reading the submissions to determine who is worthy of the esteemed title of being 'America's Biggest Cheapskate.'"

To enter the contest, interested applicants must be a legal resident of the United States and be at least 18-years-old.

Applicants will submit an essay on their favorite ways to save money, their best money-saving hacks, and why they believe they're worthy of the title. Applicants must also visit an Ollie's store, and submit a photo with any Ollie's figurine, Ollie's cartoon, or Ollie's logo out front.

The contest will be narrowed down to 10 finalists, with nine walking away with a $400 Ollie's gift card, and one grand prize winner receiving $4,040 cash.

Applications are being accepted through July 3. To apply, click here.