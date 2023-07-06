Brittany Dawn Davis was accused of scamming thousands of customers by not delivering fitness and nutrition plans.

DALLAS — An agreed final judgment shows that, after settling with the State, North Texas influencer Brittany Dawn Davis has to pay more than $500,000 in penalties, restitution and attorneys' fees.

Davis had settled in May after the State accused her of scamming thousands of customers by not delivering fitness and nutrition plans.

The total amount Davis is ordered to pay is $531,320. That's broken down into $300,000 in civil penalties, $100,000 in restitution and $131,320 in attorneys' fees. The judgment states she has to pay the civil penalties and restitution within the next three years, and may begin paying the attorneys' fees once that period ends, unless she fails to comply with the permanent injunction provisions issued to her.

Through permanent injunction, the judgment states Davis may not offer or sell any nutrition or fitness plans with personalized nutrition assessments, reassessments, one-on-one coaching or workout routines, unless she will actually be providing them.

Another permanent injunction states Davis may not represent herself as having any special knowledge or training to address eating disorders when she does not.

Davis is also forbidden from charging a shipping fee for goods or services delivered exclusively by email, the judgment adds.

Should Davis fail to comply with these injunctions, the judgment states the full unpaid balance of civil penalties, restitution and attorneys' fees will immediately become due to the State.

In the stipulations of the judgment, it states that "Davis admits wrongdoing but was overwhelmed by the unexpected number of customers who purchased programs from her website."

"Defendants claim their failure to provide all services that were ordered was due to the volume of consumers," the document reads. "While Defendants admit wrongdoing, they maintain that at no time did Defendants fail to provide purchased services due to any malicious intent."

Davis has close to 500,000 Instagram followers and 1.3 million on TikTok. She built her following by posting fitness and health content and sharing how she overcame an eating disorder.

By 2019, though, thousands of people had complained that Dawn wasn’t delivering them the customized plans they’d paid for. Davis went on Good Morning America to apologize.

“Jumped into an industry that had no instructional manual,” she said in 2019. “I’m basically going through uncharted territory.”

Then, a year ago, the attorney general’s office filed a deceptive trade practices act lawsuit. They said the plans ranged from $92 to $300 and charged for shipping fees even though the plans were entirely digital.