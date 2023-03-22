"Our Slogan is 'No Excellence Without Hard Labor.' So, they definitely push us."

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — It takes a special kind of student to outsmart 2,000 years of mathematicians -- at St. Mary's Academy, they have two.

Calcea Johnson and Ne'Kiya Jackson just gave a presentation to the American Mathematical Society's Annual Southeastern Conference. They say they've proved Pythagoras' Theorem can be proven without trigonometry -- something that many thought was impossible.

It might not surprise you to hear they were the only high school students in the room.

"It's really an unparalleled feeling, honestly, because there's just nothing like being able to do something that people don't think young people can do," Calcea said. "A lot of times you see this stuff, you don't see kids like us doing it.

If you need a refresher on Pythagorean Theory, you're not alone.

Calcea and Ne'Kiya explained it to me like this: Basically, trigonometry is based on Pythagoras' Theorem (A^2 + B^2 = C^2, sound familiar?), so using trigonometry to prove Pythagoras's Theorem is what's known as circular logic.

An idea can't prove itself.

What they were able to do is find a way to prove the theory using trigonometry WITHOUT circular logic -- something mathematicians have been trying to do for nearly 2,000 years.

And if you're wondering how two high school seniors figure something like this out, well, it all starts with the teachers who challenged them to do the impossible.

"Our Slogan is 'No Excellence Without Hard Labor.' So, they definitely push us," Calcea said.

"We have really great teachers," Ne'Kiya added.

And even if you don't understand their math, it's easy to see that with the right push, students can do the impossible.