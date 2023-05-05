Niagara Falls Tourism announces 2023 fireworks schedule

The displays will run every night at 10 p.m. over Niagara Falls, beginning May 19 and going through October 9.

NIAGARA FALLS, ON — The Niagara Falls Tourism announced their Niagara Falls Fireworks scheduled for the 2023 season.

There are several locations where you can view the fireworks, including many outdoor spaces at Niagara Parks both on the Canadian and U.S. sides of the Falls.

“Niagara Falls is known for memorable entertainment. The Niagara Falls Fireworks builds on an extraordinary lineup of entertainment options for the summer season, continuing to showcase our city’s reputation as Canada’s entertainment capital,” said Janice Thomson, President and CEO of Niagara Falls Tourism.

“Visitors can look forward to live music, new attractions and experiences and exciting new culinary options.”

Added Joel Noden, Chair of Niagara Falls Tourism: “Fireworks have been thrilling visitors to Niagara Falls for years with breathtaking displays overlooking the world-famous Falls. The nightly shows are yet another reason to spend the night and explore all that Niagara Falls has to offer, day and night."

For more information: https://www.niagarafallstourism.com/fireworks/