NFL owners accept new CBA, sending vote to players for approval, reports say

The pro football league's team owners have reportedly voted to accept a new proposed collective bargaining agreement, now sending a vote on it to the players.

News outlets report that the owners voted Thursday to accept the terms of the proposed collective bargaining agreement. It now goes to the players for a vote.

The NFL Players Association has scheduled a conference call for Friday to discuss the terms.

The league's labor committee had met before presenting to the owners the current state of ongoing negotiations with the players' union on the new labor agreement.

Among the items in that proposal are a 17-game season, more roster spots, a reduced preseason, and adding a wild-card team in each conference to the playoffs.