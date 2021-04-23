NFL modifies COVID-19 protocols for vaccinated people

Effective immediately, fully vaccinated people in the NFL are no longer required to be tested each day for COVID-19

The NFL is modifying COVID-19 protocols for all personnel who have been fully vaccinated.

In a memo sent by Commissioner Roger Goodell to the 32 clubs Friday and obtained by The Associated Press, he cited the “advice of our medical and scientific experts” for the agreement to modify protocols to ”reflect the reduced risk of infection and transmission for fully vaccinated individuals."

Effective immediately, fully vaccinated individuals in the NFL (players, coaches, staff and executives) are no longer required to be tested each day for the novel coronavirus. Instead, they must be tested weekly on a monitoring basis.

They also are no longer required to submit to lengthy “entry” testing following travel, and are not required to quarantine if identified as a “high risk close contact” with an infected individual.

NFL and NFLPA agree to modify Covid protocols for players who get vaccinated. No daily testing, no longer have to quarantine if identified as high-risk, close contact, and don’t have to submit to lengthy entry testing following travel. pic.twitter.com/aCpJIiJTFm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 23, 2021