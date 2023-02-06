At least one of the victims is in serious condition. No fatalities have been reported.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A building under construction on Lafayette Street in New Haven collapsed Friday afternoon, injuring at least eight people, officials said.

The fire department responded to 188 Lafayette Street around 12:38 p.m. for a report of multiple people trapped in the rubble.

Initial information indicated there was a partial collapse of a building under construction on Lafayette Street and some people were injured, said Lenny Speiller, a spokesperson for Mayor Justin Elicker.

New Haven firefighters rescued six people who were trapped in the rubble, New Haven Emergency Operations Dir. Rick Fontana confirmed to FOX61.

A total of eight people were injured, according to officials. At least one of the victims is in serious condition. No fatalities were reported.

Yale New Haven Hospital told FOX61 they admitted eight patients. One of them is in serious condition.

There were around 36 people at the work site at the time of the incident, officials said. The building is around 112,000 square feet, with over 100 residential units. There is a three-level parking garage; two underground and one surface level.

Elicker said in a news conference that construction crews were pouring concrete on the second floor when that floor collapsed to the first floor, and then collapsed into the basement.

"The building is still in a dangerous state," said New Haven Fire Chief John Alson Jr.

Since then he has announced that the scene is all clear.

Officials at the press conference noted that they took "extreme care" to make the rescues and ensure everyone was accounted for.

Firefighters used ladders and ropes to get to the victims through sharp, broken rebar and other debris, witnesses and officials said. Some victims were hoisted out of the deep hole in rescue baskets attached to ropes, while others were pulled out of the side of the building.

OSHA is on the scene to start an investigation.

"There will be a significant investigation as with any construction investigation like this," Elicker said.

The building is on the corner of Lafayette St. and Tower Lane, near the Yale University campus.

The land is owned by Yale, while the building itself is owned by RMS Companies. Work has shut down at the site, and Elicker said a "stop work order" will be issued to RMS Companies later Friday.

The roads near the scene have been blocked off. People are asked to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story. FOX61 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

