2nd case of new coronavirus confirmed among China evacuees

SAN DIEGO — A second case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed in the U.S. among evacuees from China.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the person was aboard a flight from the city of Wuhan that arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California last week.
The patient is in isolation at a San Diego hospital.
Also in isolation is a woman who was mistakenly released because of a mislabeled sample that hadn't been tested for coronavirus. The evacuee was returned to the hospital on Monday after testing positive for the virus.