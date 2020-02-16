NBA names All-Star Game MVP Award after Kobe Bryant

The league announced on Saturday that the All-Star Game MVP Award has been permanently named for Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in Southern California last month along with his 13-year-old Gianna and seven other people.

“Kobe Bryant is synonymous with NBA All-Star and embodies the spirit of this global celebration of our game,” league Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement on the award's name change. “He always relished the opportunity to compete with the best of the best and perform at the highest level for millions of fans around the world.”