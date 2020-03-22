National Puppy Day: Celebrate with these adorable live puppy cams

Monday is National Puppy Day. So sit back, relax and check out these adorable puppies.

With everything going on in the world, it's safe to say we all could use a little break.

Well, we're all in luck because Monday, March 23rd is National Puppy Day.

The holiday was established back in 2006 by author Colleen Paige and has been celebrated every year since.

This year, you can mark the occasion by checking in on man's best friend in six different adorable puppy cameras.

Puppies at Warrior Canine Connection

Warrior Canine Connection enlists recovering Warriors in a therapeutic mission of learning to train service dogs for their fellow Veterans, according to its website. The organization's puppies spend the first few months of their lives at its "Healing Quarters" in Boyds, Maryland, before they're placed with puppy parents for training ahead of advanced training and placement with a disable Veteran.

Warrior Canine Connection also features a webcam inside the nursery to meet the latest litter of pups.

And there's even another Warrior Canine Connection camera in the puppy whelping room.

Bergin University puppy cam

Bergin University in Sonoma County, California, has been breeding purpose-bred dogs for more than 25 years.

Service Dog Project