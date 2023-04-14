Investigators said they can't confirm if the crime scenes are related.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — At least five motorcyclists were shot Friday along I-45 North, authorities said. Two of those motorcyclists are dead.

Just after 11 a.m., one motorcyclist called 911 and said he had been shot near the 25700 block of I-45 near Oakwood Drive, which is in the Spring area. The 32-year-old man, who deputies said is a member of an outlaw motorcycle gang, was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies said another motorcyclist may have also been shot in this area and that person was taken to the hospital where they are expected to survive.

Deputies said they have no information on the suspects connected to this scene and don't know if the shots came from someone on a motorcycle or a vehicle.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The video above and picture below are from the shooting scene in The Woodlands.

About 50 miles away in Huntsville, sometime after noon, at least three more motorcyclists were shot. According to law enforcement, two out of three were pronounced dead. The condition of the third victim is not known.

Deputies said they can't confirm if this scene is connected to the shooting incident in Spring.

The northbound lanes of I-45 North at New Waverly are closed due to the investigation into these shootings.