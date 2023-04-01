His plane landed at the airport, located in Pullman, on Wednesday night.

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — Moscow murder suspect Bryan C. Kohberger has been booked into the Latah County Jail. The flight transporting him from Pennsylvania landed at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport just before 7:30 p.m. MT.

In a train of police cars, one truck likely holding Kohberger swiftly drove into a Latah County garage guarded by police and law enforcement vehicles. The garage was immediately closed with no visibility on Kohberger.

Monroe County Correctional Facility officials had confirmed Kohberger left their custody early Wednesday and was escorted to Idaho in the custody of Pennsylvania State Police.

He was arrested Dec. 30 in his family's home in Effort, Pennsylvania in the early hours of the morning by a state police tactical team. He was brought into custody "without incident" police said Tuesday.

According to a Wednesday statement released by Latah County Sheriff Richard Skiles, he said that Kohberger will be evaluated by staff at the Latah jail.

"Mr. Kohberger’s housing classification will be based on the evaluation given by jail staff," Skiles said.

#BryanKohberger arrives at the Latah County Jail. Right into the garage. No visibility. @KTVB pic.twitter.com/EmnNo2gnPB — Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) January 5, 2023

Kohberger has four murder charges awaiting him in Moscow in connection to the stabbings of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, who were all pronounced dead around noon on Nov. 13 in their off campus home on 1122 King Road.

Kohberger waived his extradition Tuesday to speed up the process, meaning he wasn't going to fight his transport back to Idaho -- PA State Police said in a press conference they speculate it's because Kohberger wants "to know what is in the probable cause affidavit" which gave police reason to arrest him.

An initial appearance, likely in Latah County court, will be held sometime in the 24-48 hours after Kohberger lands in Idaho. In this appearance, Kohberger will be read the charges against him, and the probable cause affidavit will be released.

