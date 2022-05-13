An accident helped her win $250,000.

IRMO, S.C. — Mistakes don't usually pay off but in the case of one Irmo woman, a lottery ticket mix-up was a moment to celebrate.

The South Carolina Education Lottery reports that the woman had asked for a Mega Millions ticket when she visited the Circle K on St. Andrews Road. She was given a Powerball ticket instead.

Instead of asking for the correct ticket, however, she kept it. And she's probably glad.

Her daughter was the first one to alert her to the possibility she may have won, texting that someone in Irmo had bought a winning ticket.

Lottery officials said she texted back, "I'm sure it's me," in a joking manner.

It turns out, she was right. On May 2, her ticket matched four of the first five numbers drawn for $50,000. That would have been enough for many. But it also turns out she bought the Powerplay option for another dollar and a five multiplier was drawn.

The result was a jackpot of $250,000 that beat 1 in 913,129 odds. The winner wasn't named but told lottery officials she plans to help charities she regularly supports with at least some of the money.