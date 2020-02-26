Milwaukee police respond to 'critical incident' at MillerCoors

Local news outlets reported Wednesday that a MillerCoors employee had received an email about an active shooter near one of the buildings.

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are responding to what they are calling a “critical incident” on the MillerCoors campus amid reports of a possible shooting.

WISN-TV in Milwaukee reported Wednesday that a MillerCoors employee received an email about an active shooter near one of the buildings.

MillerCoors public relations confirmed to WISN that there was an incident.