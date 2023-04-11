Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi appear to be engaged

Brown posted a black-and-white photo to Instagram showing off what appeared to be an engagement ring.

WASHINGTON — "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobbie Brown hinted at an engagement with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, the son of rock star Jon Bon Jovi.

Brown posted a black-and-white photo to Instagram on Tuesday showing off what appeared to be an engagement ring.

"I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," the 19-year-old "Stranger Things" star wrote on Instagram, quoting from Taylor Swift's 2019 song "Lover."

Bongiovi also shared a series of photos from the same beach photoshoot to his Instagram with the caption "Forever."

Fans and celebrities commented their congratulations and well wishes for the couple within hours. "Stranger Things" co-star and off-screen best friend Noah Schapp reposted Brown's post with the caption "my best friend is engaged."

Brown and Bongiovi made their relationship public in 2021 when the "Enola Holmes" actress shared a photo of them kissing while on the London Eye. Since then, the pair has been seen at several premieres such as "Stranger Things 4" last May and the "Enola Holmes 2" premiere in October.

Bongiovi is one of Bon Jovi's four children with his longtime wife Dorothea Hurley.