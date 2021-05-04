Mexico City train collapse crushes cars below; reports of people trapped

Train cars on an overpass in Mexico City crashed onto cars below when the overpass collapsed Monday night.

Video from the scene showed at least two cars at a 45-degree angle, sitting atop crushed cars below.

#ÚLTIMAHORA | Aquí el momento exacto en que la estructura del @MetroCDMX se viene abajo en las inmediaciones de la estación Olivos, Línea 12 #AzucenaxMilenio pic.twitter.com/Um3pRjDz9Q — Azucena Uresti (@azucenau) May 4, 2021

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries or deaths.

Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Twitter that she was headed to the scene, which she indicated was on line 12.

🚨Actualización del accidente en línea 12 del metro, CDMX 🚨.



➡️ Cerradas las vialidades cerca del metro Olivos.



➡️ Aún no hay reporte oficial de número y nombre lesionados, calculan 50. pic.twitter.com/dz0A2izlCx — SUUMA Voluntarios 🚑 (@SUUMA_CDMX) May 4, 2021