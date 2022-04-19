Get up before dawn to see four planets lined up in the morning sky

Four planets in our solar system will be in a nearly straight line in the sky for the next few nights. Here's when and where to look.

Skywatchers have a chance to see four planetary neighbors all lined up to be seen by the naked eye for the rest of April.

Seeing Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn requires a clear sky away from the city lights and getting up before dawn.

"Jupiter will be high enough above the horizon in the hour before sunrise to make it more easily observed," NASA said.

Looking East-Southeast, the planets will be in a nearly straight line with Jupiter on the left and Venus to its right, followed by Mars and Saturn.

It's being made possible by all of the planets orbits just happening to line up the right way, which is rare given how long it takes the gas and ice giants to orbit the sun.

Venus: 225 Earth days

Mars: 687 Earth days

Jupiter: 12 Earth years

Saturn: 29 Earth years

Neptune will also be nestled in there, just to the right of Jupiter. But it will be too small to see with the naked eye. Dwarf planet Pluto will be to the south, to the right of Saturn. But like Neptune, it won't be visible.

