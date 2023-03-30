Police said they do not know the specific details of the argument, but it seems that the suspect's suspicions of cheating were confirmed.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot after being accused of messing with another man's girlfriend, officials said.

San Antonio Police responded to the 1800 block of Santa Anna Street for a reported shooting just before 3 p.m.

Police said two guys were talking when one of them confronted the other about having possibly messed around with his girlfriend. Police say they think the other guy may have confirmed the suspect's suspicions which led to the shooting.

Police said the victim was shot in the leg/groin area and sustained at least one gun shot wound. He was taken to the hospital in non-life threatening condition.