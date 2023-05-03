The couple told police that he came into the room uninvited and refused to leave and they felt threatened.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — One man is dead after he allegedly refused to leave a motel room leading to him shot and killed on the east side Saturday afternoon, according to San Antonio Police.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the 1500 block of Upland Road Saturday.

A couple told police the suspect, 28, entered their motel room univited, which was unlocked, and refused to leave.

The girlfriend told police that the suspect had been stalking her and she had been trying to get a restraining and protective order against the man.

She told police she tried to get the man to leave several times, but he refused.

Her 23-year-old boyfriend, who was staying in the room with her, decided to shoot at the man several times in the head because he said he feared for their safety.

The victim was later pronounced dead, according to officials.

The couple did not sustain any injuries.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.