Man with crossbow tries to save neighbor from pit bulls, kills him instead

The man was trying to barricade himself in an apartment when it happened.

Authorities in Massachusetts say a man used a crossbow in an attempt to save a neighbor from two attacking dogs but killed him instead.

The Berkshire district attorney's office says the death Wednesday afternoon at at Adams apartment appears to be accidental.

Authorities say a bolt struck one of the dogs, traveled through a door and hit the man in a room where he was trying to barricade himself.

The district attorney's office said the dogs turned their attack on responding officers. Police shot and killed the dogs.

A child was also found in the apartment, unharmed.

Officials say that the pit bulls had a history of being aggressive and that one had previously attacked a person.