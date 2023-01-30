Lisa Loring, who played Wednesday in the original 'Addams Family' series, dies at 64

Loring's iconic portrayal of Wednesday inspired other versions of the character, including the most recent one from Netflix.

Lisa Loring, best known for playing Wednesday Addams on "The Addams Family" from 1964 to 1966, has died. She was 64 years old.

Loring died Saturday from a stroke, daughter Vanessa Foumberg told Variety, adding that she "went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands." Loring's agent also confirmed her death in a statement to CBS News:

"Lisa was a very loving mother, grandmother and friend with a lifetime of amazing stories and experiences," the agent, Chris Carbaugh of C and V Promotions, said. "She brought to life one of the most iconic characters in Hollywood history that is still celebrated today. Lisa loved sharing her memories and meeting all her fans across the world. She will be missed dearly."

Loring's iconic portrayal of the pale, pigtail-wearing Addams, based on the New Yorker cartoons by Charles Addams, began when she was six. Aspects of her performance returned in future iterations of the character, like 1991's "The Addams Family," its sequel "Addams Family Values," and Netflix's ongoing comedy-horror series "Wednesday."

Jenna Ortega, who plays Wednesday in the Netflix series, has said her character's viral dance moves were inspired by Loring's performance.

“I paid homage to Lisa Loring, the first Wednesday Addams. I did a little bit of her shuffle that she does,” Ortega said on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in December.

According to Variety, Loring's career began at the age of 3 when she started modeling and was soon cast in an episode of "Dr. Kildare." After "The Addams Family," she joined "The Pruitts of Southampton" and appeared in shows including "The Girl From U.N.C.L.E." and played Cricket Montgomery on "As the World Turns" from 1980 to 1983.