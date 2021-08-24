New Jersey has increased penalties for hazing under a law for Timothy Piazza, a former Penn State University student who died in Feb. 2017 while rushing a fraternity

New Jersey has increased penalties for hazing under a new law name for a resident and Penn State student who died in 2017. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed Timothy J. Piazza's Law on Tuesday and said it was aimed at rooting out hazing to prevent what happened to Piazza.

The law requires schools, colleges and universities to have anti-hazing policies with punishments. It also increases penalties for hazing, including raising prison sentences from up to 18 months to up to five years.