Nation World

Baseball-sized hail falls on central Texas

Places like China Spring and Valley Mills were pelted with hail from quarter size to softball size.

VALLEY MILLS, Texas — Several Central Texas towns were bombarded with hail during storms on April 26, 2023. 

The cities of Valley Mills and China Spring were hit especially hard, with viewers sending in pictures of hailstones ranging from quarter-size to near-softball-size.

Multiple large hailstones in Valley Mills

The hail came during storms that also spawned multiple tornado warnings for McLennan and surrounding counties.

Residents are encouraged to stay inside as take shelter.

This hail was found near Valley Mills.

In addition to the hail, damaging winds also swept through the area.

Baseball-sized hail in Waco.

Residents also reported damaged vehicles due to massive hailstones.

A windshield is destroyed after massive hail falls in Central Texas

