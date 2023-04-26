Baseball-sized hail falls on central Texas

Places like China Spring and Valley Mills were pelted with hail from quarter size to softball size.

VALLEY MILLS, Texas — Several Central Texas towns were bombarded with hail during storms on April 26, 2023.

The cities of Valley Mills and China Spring were hit especially hard, with viewers sending in pictures of hailstones ranging from quarter-size to near-softball-size.

The hail came during storms that also spawned multiple tornado warnings for McLennan and surrounding counties.

Residents are encouraged to stay inside as take shelter.

In addition to the hail, damaging winds also swept through the area.

Residents also reported damaged vehicles due to massive hailstones.