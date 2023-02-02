Poffo spent more than three decades in the ring, wrestling under the monikers "Leaping" Lanny Poffo and "The Genius."

YORK, Pa. — Former professional wrestler Lanny Poffo, the brother of the late WWE Hall-of-Famer Randy "Macho Man" Savage, has died, according to numerous report, including TMZ.

Poffo, who competed in several wrestling federations as "Leaping" Lanny Poffo and "The Genius," was 68.

No cause of death has been reported.

Poffo and his older brother were the sons of promoter and former wrestler Angelo Poffo.

Born in Calgary and raised in Downers Grove, Illinois, the younger Poffo spent 11 years wrestling professionally in the Mid-South and NWA territories before making his WWE debut as "Leaping" Lanny Poffo in 1985.

While he was not a main-eventer like his older brother, Poffo carved a role for himself as a popular high-flyer who often read a short poem ridiculing his opponent prior to his matches.

He later became a bad guy, or "heel," renaming himself The Genius.

After leaving WWE in 1992, Poffo spent a few years on the independent circuit.

Following the death of his older brother, Randy, in 2011, Poffo spent years defending his brother's legacy. He helped induct the late Randy Savage into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.

Poffo continued wrestling sporadically until as recently as 2018 and served as an announcer for Ring of Honor Wrestling until his death.