Reports: K.T. Oslin, singer-songwriter of hit '80's Ladies,' dead at 78

Country singer and songwriter K.T. Oslin, who reached the peak of her fame in the late 1980s and became the first female songwriter to win a CMA Award for Song of the Year, died Monday. She was 78.

Oslin won the CMA Song of the Year Award in 1988 for "80's Ladies," the first woman to earn the award. She also won Female Vocalist of the Year that year. "80's Ladies" also won her a Grammy. She also earned Grammys for "Hold Me" and also topped the charts with "Come Next Monday."