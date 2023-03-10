Who becomes speaker of the House now that McCarthy has been ousted?

Next steps are uncertain, but there is no obvious successor to lead the House Republican majority.

WASHINGTON — Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted from his position Tuesday, marking the first time a U.S. Speaker of the House has been voted out of the job.

The historic 216-210 vote, forced by a contingent of hard-right conservatives, throws the House and its Republican leadership into chaos.

McCarthy’s chief rival, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, brought forward the “motion to vacate” drawing together more than a handful of conservative Republican critics of the speaker and many Democrats who say he is unworthy of leadership.

Who becomes speaker after McCarthy was ousted?

The House entered uncharted territory on Tuesday after McCarthy was voted out of the job.

The speaker of the House, under the rules of the chamber, is required to keep a list of individuals who can act as speaker pro tempore in the event a chair is vacated. The list, which is oddly written by the sitting speaker at any given time, remains with the House Clerk and will be made public now that the speakership is vacant.

The first person on that list, Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, will now serve as speaker pro tempore. His first order of business would be to hold an election for new speaker. That event requires the House to vote as many times as it takes for a candidate to receive the majority of those present and voting for speaker.

Who will be the next house speaker?

New candidates for speaker could emerge, but there's also nothing to stop Republicans from nominating McCarthy again.

Who voted against McCarthy?

The final vote to oust McCarthy was 216-210, including eight Republicans who voting to remove him.

During the first round on whether to table the motion, the vote was 218-208 against tabling the motion, with 11 Republicans allowing it to advance.