Actor Jonathan Majors charged with alleged strangulation, assault and harassment

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Jonathan Majors, an actor who recently starred in "Creed III" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," was arrested Saturday in New York City and is accused of allegedly strangling, assaulting and harassing a woman.

A statement released by the New York Police Department details that police were called at about 11:14 a.m. Saturday to an apartment near West 22nd Street and Eighth Avenue, where they determined Majors and a 30-year-old woman were involved in a domestic dispute.

"The victim informed police she was assaulted," the statement reads.

Officers arrested Majors without incident, the statement added.

The statement detailed that the woman had sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Majors has been charged with strangulation, assault and harassment.

A representative for Majors told The Hollywood Reporter that, "He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

On Sunday, an attorney for Majors, Priya Chaudhry, came out more forcefully, saying Majors “is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows" and blamed the incident on the woman having “an emotional crisis.”

Chaudhry said there was evidence clearing Majors, including “video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.”

Majors was arraigned Sunday on a complaint involving misdemeanor charges for assault and aggravated harassment, the Manhattan district attorney's office said. A judge ordered Majors released on his own recognizance on Saturday night with a limited order of protection. He was scheduled to appear in court on May 8.

Majors grew up in the Dallas area and graduated from Duncanville High School.