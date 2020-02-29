x
Joe Coulombe, founder of popular Trader Joe’s markets, dies

Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
LOS ANGELES — The man who created Trader Joe’s markets with a vision that college-educated but poorly paid young people would buy healthy foods if they could only afford them has died.

Joe Coulombe's family says he died Friday at age 89.

He opened the first of his quirky, nautically themed markets in Pasadena, California, in 1967. He stocked it with granola, organic foods and other items he bought directly from suppliers to hold prices down. 

Trader Joe’s now has more than 500 stores in over 40 states.