J.C. Penney closing these 154 stores first. See if yours is on the list

The retailer, which was struggling before the coronavirus pandemic, announced it was filing for bankruptcy last month and closing more than 240 stores total.

J.C. Penney has released its list of the first 154 stores it will begin closing as part of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing it announced last month. It's the majority of the more than 240 stores the retailer said it expects to close.

The company announced it expects store closing sales to take 10-16 weeks.

“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” said J.C. Penney CEO Jill Soltau said in a statement.

The Plano, Texas, retailer said last month that it plans to close about 192 stores by February 2021, and then 50 additional stores in the year after that. 

J.C. Penney is the biggest retailer to file for bankruptcy reorganization since the pandemic.

Here is the full list:

Alabama

  • Covington Mall, Andalusia
  • Regency Square, Florence
  • Jackson Square, Scottsboro
  • Spanish Fort Town Center, Spanish Fort

Arizona

  • Little Creek Center, Cottonwood
  • Christown Spectrum, Phoenix
  • El Con Shopping Center, Tucson

Arkansas

  • Independence Center, Batesville
  • Conway Towne Center, Conway
  • Mellor Park Mall, El Dorado
  • The Fashion Center, Harrison

California

  • Rancho Del Chino Shopping Center, Chino
  • J.C. Penney, Delano
  • San Luis Plaza, Los Banos
  • Woodland Plaza, Paso Robles
  • Inland Center, San Bernardino
  • West Valley Mall, Tracy
  • Countryside Plaza, Turlock
  • Yreka Junction Mall, Yreka

Colorado

  • Durango Mall, Durango
  • J.C. Penney, Fort Collins
  • Greeley Mall, Greeley
  • River Landing Shopping Center, Montrose

Connecticut

  • Torrington Commons, Torrington

Florida

  • DeSoto Square Mall, Bradenton
  • Coralwood Shopping Center, Cape Coral
  • Gulf Coast Town Center, Fort Myers
  • Regency Square Mall, Jacksonville
  • Eagle Ridge Mall, Lake Wales
  • Santa Rosa Shopping Center, Mary Esther
  • Orlando Fashion Square, Orlando
  • Lakeshore Mall, Sebring
  • WestShore Plaza, Tampa

Georgia

  • Georgia Square, Athens
  • Northlake Mall, Ttlanta
  • Arbor Place Mall, Douglasville
  • Lakeshore Mall, Gainesville
  • Mount Berry Mall, Rome
  • Statesboro Mall, Statesboro
  • Hatcher Point Mall, Waycross

Idaho

  • Lewiston Shopping Center, Lewiston
  • Bonner Mall, Ponderay

Illinois

  • Northfield Square, Bourbonnais
  • River Oaks Shopping Center, Calumet City
  • University Mall, Carbondale
  • Freeport Mall, Freeport
  • Times Square Mall, Mt. Vernon

Indiana

  • Bedford Town Fair, Bedford
  • Concord Mall, Elkhart
  • NW Pavilion @ Michigan Road, Indianapolis
  • Kokomo Mall, Kokomo
  • River Point Mall, Madison
  • Muncie Mall, Muncie
  • Pilgrim Place Mall, Plymouth
  • Richmond Square, Richmond
  • Vincennes Plaza, Vincennes

Iowa

  • J.C. Penney, Carroll
  • Marshalltown Mall, Marshalltown

Kansas

  • Flint Hills Village, Emporia
  • Liberal Plaza, Liberal
  • Central Mall, Salina

Kentucky

  • Green River Plaza, Campbellsville
  • Danville Manor Shopping Center, Danville
  • Bradford Square, Hopkinsville
  • Market Square, Maysville
  • Middlesboro Mall, Middlesboro
  • Town Square Mall, Owensboro

Louisiana

  • Acadiana Mall, Lafayette
  • Lakeside Shopping Center, Metairie
  • Regal Court Shopping Center, Shreveport

Maryland

  • Boulevard @ Box Hill, Abingdon
  • Woodmore Towne Center, Lanham
  • Country Club Mall, La Vale

Michigan

  • Alpena Mall, Alpena
  • Cadillac Shopping Center, Cadillac
  • J.C. Penney, Petoskey

Minnesota

  • Riverdale Village, Coon Rapids
  • Eden Prairie Center, Eden Prairie
  • Grove Square Shopping Center, Maple Grove
  • Kandi Mall, Willmar

Mississippi

  • Sawmill Square Mall, Laurel
  • Starkville Crossing, Starkville

Missouri

  • Bolger Square, Independence
  • Kirksville Shopping Center, Kirksville

Montana

  • Gallatin Valley Mall, Bozeman

Nebraska

  • Conestoga Mall, Grand Island

New Hampshire

  • West Street Shopping Center, Keene
  • Mountain Valley Mall, North Conway
  • Lilac Mall, Rochester
  • Upper Valley Plaza, West Lebanon

New Mexico

  • White Sands Mall, Alamogordo

New York

  • Finger Lakes Mall, Auburn
  • Batavia City Centre, Batavia
  • Roseland Shopping Center, Canandaigua
  • Sangertown Square Mall, New Hartford
  • Oswego Plaza, Oswego
  • Freedom Mall, Rome
  • Destiny USA, Syracuse

North Carolina

  • Henderson Square, Henderson
  • Biggs Park Shopping Center, Lumberton
  • Twin Rivers Mall, New Bern
  • North Hills Shopping Center, Raleigh
  • Richmond Plaza, Rockingham

Ohio

  • Chapel Hill Mall, Akron
  • Tri County Plaza, Akron
  • Carnation Mall, Alliance
  • Ashtabula Mall, Ashtabula
  • Governors Plaza, Cincinnati
  • Northtowne Mall, Defiance
  • Summit Square Shopping Center, East Liverpool
  • The Shoppes At Parma, Parma
  • Miami Valley Mall, Piqua

Oklahoma

  • Oakwood Mall, Enid
  • Tandy Town Shopping Center, McAlester
  • Town Center Plaza, Midwest City
  • Arrowhead Mall, Muskogee
  • Shawnee Mall, Shawnee
  • Tulsa Promenade, Tulsa

Oregon

  • Cascade Village, Bend
  • McMinnville Plaza, McMinnville
  • Garden Valley Mall, Roseburg
  • Salem Center, Salem

Pennsylvania

  • Clearview Mall, Butler
  • North Hanover Mall, Hanover
  • Beaver Valley Mall, Monaca
  • Monroeville Mall, Monroeville
  • Galleria @ Pittsburgh Mills, Tarentum

South Carolina

  • Anderson Mall, Anderson
  • Cross Creek Mall, Beaufort
  • Magnolia Mall, Florence
  • Myrtle Beach Mall, Myrtle Beach
  • Prince of Orange Mall, Orangeburg
  • Rock Hill Galleria, Rock Hill

South Dakota

  • University Mall, Brookings

Tennessee

  • Bradley Square, Cleveland
  • Columbia Mall, Columbia
  • Dyersburg Mall, Dyersburg
  • Kingsport Town Center, Kingsport
  • Foothills Mall, Maryville
  • Three Star Mall, McMinnville

Texas

  • Timber Creek Crossing, Dallas
  • Crossroads Mall, Greenville
  • West Hills Mall, Huntsville
  • Music City Mall, Lewisville
  • Lufkin Shopping Center, Lufkin
  • Palestine Mall, Palestine
  • Mirabeau Square, Paris

Utah

  • Layton Hills Mall, Layton
  • Cache Valley Mall, Logan

Vermont

  • Bennington Square, Bennington
  • Berlin Mall, Berlin

Virginia

  • Danville Mall, Danville
  • Colonial Mall, Staunton

Wisconsin

  • Crossroads Shopping Center, Menomonee Falls