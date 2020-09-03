It's National Napping Day. Here are some tips to get extra ZZZs

WASHINGTON — Monday is National Napping Day, an unofficial holiday to help people catch up on some ZZZs they lost thanks to the switch to Daylight Saving Time Sunday.

The time switch might not only leave you groggy heading into the workweek, it could also be a health risk. According to a 2010-2013 study published in the British Medical Journal, the Monday following the switch to Daylight Saving Time was associated with a 24% increase in reports of heart attacks. Conversely, the switch back to standard time in the fall saw a reduction in cases.