Iowa to certify caucus results Saturday

While one candidate has come out on top and will get the most delegates, the Associated Press still will not name a winner.

WASHINGTON — The Iowa Democratic Party has released updated results of the Iowa caucuses after the completion of a recount requested by the campaigns of Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg.

Buttigieg leads Sanders by a margin of 0.04 percentage points.

The Associated Press has reviewed the updated results and won't call a winner, given concerns about whether the results are fully accurate.

The party plans to certify the results Saturday. Iowa awards 41 national delegates.

As it stands, Buttigieg has 13 delegates and Sanders has 12. Elizabeth Warren won eight, Joe Biden won six and Amy Klobuchar won one.