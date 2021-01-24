An overnight shooting left multiple people dead, including a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating what they call the city's "largest mass casualty shooting in more than a decade."

An overnight shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis left multiple people dead, including a pregnant woman and her unborn child, early Sunday morning.

"What happened this morning was a mass murder, a choice of an individual or individuals to bring, and I do not use these words lightly, terror to our community," said Mayor Joe Hogsett. "Today, Indianapolis has lost much, including an unborn life. Justice will be done."

Police were first called to the 3300 block of East 36th Street, near North Sherman Drive, on a reported shooting just after 4 a.m. A juvenile victim was found there and taken to the hospital in critical condition. The juvenile is expected to survive.

Then, officers discovered multiple shooting victims in the same area in the 3500 block of Adams Street around 4:40 a.m.

"I myself am heartbroken for the lives that were taken too soon, for the young life that has forever been changed, and for the life that never got a chance to start,” said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor.

Homicide detectives are working to determine what happened and cordoned off a block in each direction to search the area for evidence.

3/3 Police have expanded their perimeter at least a block in each direction as their search/investigation continues. @MaryWTHR has an update coming up at 9am pic.twitter.com/CqnnKvVDVQ — Joe Fenton (@Joe_does_stuff) January 24, 2021

Police said it appears the family was targeted, and they do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.

The victims were identified Sunday night:

42-year-old Kezzie Childs

42-year-old Raymond Childs, Jr.

18-year-old Elijah Childs

13-year-old Rita Childs

19-year-old Kiara Hawkins

Baby boy Hawkins (fetus), child of Kiara Hawkins

"There are no right words to say at this time, how our community must come to terms with the largest mass casualty shooting in more than a decade,” Taylor said.

UPDATE: The mayor and police chief hold a press conference after 6 people killed, including a pregnant woman and an unborn child. A juvenile was also shot but expected to survive.



Officials are calling this a targeted mass shooting at one home @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/aIDq2hZevv — Lauren Kostiuk (@laurenkostiuk_) January 24, 2021

"I want those responsible to know that the full might of local, state and federal law enforcement are coming for them as I speak. Coming for them today. Coming for them tonight. Coming for them tomorrow and the day after that. Coming for them as long as it takes to find them," Hogsett said.

Hogsett said he has talked to the U.S. Attorney for Southern Indiana, the Indianapolis office of the FBI and other federal agencies. Hogsett also said police will go after anyone helping shooters and anyone who provided the guns to them, if they were illegally obtained.

For neighbors, they said this crime left them speechless.

“To take a whole family out like that…I just don’t understand,” Vicki Pinkston said.

Pinkston said she recently dropped off a few baby items for the expecting mother.

“I had just given them some stuff from my great-grandson when he was born, but he is bigger now. The baby was due next month,” Pinkston said.

Crime scene tape was still on the tree outside her home Sunday evening. She said it's a sad reminder of the gruesome crime that happened on her street.

“When I saw them take all the people out of there, I could not believe it. I just hope that they find who did this,” she said.

There were several other shootings before and after this incident. Since Saturday night, a total of 15 people were shot in Indianapolis, including the six that were killed in this incident.