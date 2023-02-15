No survivors in Alabama Black Hawk helicopter crash

Two people were on board the Tennessee National Guard aircraft when it crashed.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Black Hawk helicopter from the Tennessee National Guard crashed Wednesday in Alabama, killing everyone on board, a spokesman for the Madison County sheriff’s office said.

U.S. military officials said two people on board were killed.

An Army official said the helicopter, which was on a training mission, crashed around 3:30 p.m. local time and caught fire. The U.S. officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an incident that was under investigation.

The UH-60 helicopter, more widely known as a Black Hawk, crashed on Alabama Highway 53, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a statement.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.