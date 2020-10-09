Home Depot reveals Black Friday plan with 2 months of deals

Home Depot says it's 'reinventing' its typical Black Friday plan for 2020 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and won't be offering normal one-day deals.

Editor's note: The attached video is from November 2019

With the coronavirus pandemic causing major changes to the retail landscape, Home Depot says it's ditching traditional Black Friday deals for 2020.

Instead, the company announced Wednesday that it's "reinventing" the day after Thanksgiving shopping holiday by offering Black Friday prices starting in early November and lasting through December, both in-store and online.

"Say goodbye to one day of frenzied shopping and enjoy Black Friday savings all season long without the stress and crowds," the company said in a blog post.

In addition to extending Black Friday deals for two months, Home Depot said its mobile app users will be able to view the prices in November before they go live.

While Home Depot's announcement didn't directly mention the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the blog post stated the company is trying to improve the shopping experience with customers' "safety and wellbeing" as a priority.

Black Friday shopping this year was already expected to be a very different experience than in years' past. Back in July, several major retailers announced their stores would be closed on Thanksgiving this year including Best Buy, Target, Walmart and Kohl's.

Despite competition from Thanksgiving Day shopping, Black Friday ranks as either the top or No. 2 sales day of the year.

Thanksgiving is not even in the top 10 because sales start around 5 p.m. But the day ranked third in online shopping behind Cyber Monday and Black Friday respectively last year, according to Adobe Analytics, which tracks online sales for 80 of the top 100 retailers.