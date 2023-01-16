Here are Monday's Powerball numbers for Jan. 16, 2023

The jackpot is up to $416 million.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Lottery hopefuls won't become billionaires after someone who purchased a ticket in Maine took home a $1.35 billion jackpot Friday, but a prize north of $400 million isn't too shabby.

The latest Powerball jackpot grew to $416 million after no one won Friday night.

Monday's winning numbers were 4-14-33-39-61 and the Powerball was 3. The next drawing is Wednesday.

While $416 million is no small amount of money, it's only for the game's annuity option, which is paid out over 29 years. Most players want their money quickly and take the smaller cash sum — in this case, $224.9 million.

The current jackpot also has a tough act to follow after the $1.35 billion ticket was sold in Maine. The winner, who hasn't been identified, can remain anonymous. More than a dozen other players won the game's second-tier prize of $1 million.

The last Powerball jackpot win was in mid-November. In early November, a single ticket bought in California won a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot.

Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

In 2021, the lottery game saw its biggest change as Powerball officials added a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

