x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nation World

Harrison Ford smiles for photo after lost credit card returned in Italy

Police said the commander tracked the actor down and returned the card. It wasn't clear if the actor was aware that the card had been missing.

Harrison Ford lost his credit card during a stay in a beach town near Palermo, Sicily, but got it back thanks to a German tourist, police in Sicily said Saturday.

The tourist found a credit card with Ford's name emblazoned on it Thursday, and turned it in to the local police station in the beach town of Mondello. Officers tracked the actor down and returned the card, police said. It wasn't clear if the actor was aware that the card had been missing. 

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
FILE - Harrison Ford at premiere of "The Call of the Wild" in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2020. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision via AP, File)

Italian media published a photo of the smiling actor wearing a T-shirt and what appears to be bathing trunks, holding the card up for the camera alongside two officers and the local commander.

Mondello, separated from Palermo by a the 2,300-foot tall Montepellegrino, is known for its long sandy beach and Liberty style villas. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Bill Clinton says he's 'on the road to recovery' after hospitalization