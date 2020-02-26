Greta Thunberg, Malala Yousafzai meet at Oxford University

The youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner, who fought for girls in Pakistan to go to school, meets a two-time nominee fighting climate change.

OXFORD, UK — Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg met up with Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai Tuesday. Yousafzai shared a photo of their encounter on Instagram, sitting on a bench at Great Britain's University of Oxford with their arms around each other, The Guardian reports.

“Thank you, @gretathunberg," Yousafzai wrote, accompanied by a heart emoji.

Thunberg, 17, is reportedly in the United Kingdom to take part in a climate school strike on Friday. She launched a global movement nearly two years ago when she sat, alone, outside Swedish parliament demanding the government take immediate steps to battle climate change. Since then, kids around the world have taken part in Friday strikes from school to spread the word.

Yousafzai, 22, became famous after she was threatened by the Pakistan and later shot for demanding girls be allowed to go to school. She won the peace prize at 17, the youngest-ever recipient.