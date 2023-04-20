Former WWE wrestler charged in Mississippi welfare fraud case

During a brief court appearance Thursday, Ted DiBiase Jr. pleaded not guilty.

JACKSON, Mississippi — JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Companies run by a former professional wrestler received “sham contracts” in Mississippi and misspent millions of dollars of welfare money that was supposed to help some of the neediest people in the U.S., according to a new federal indictment.

The indictment of former wrestler Ted “Teddy” DiBiase Jr., 40, of Madison, Mississippi, was unsealed Thursday, two days after it was issued by a grand jury in Jackson. During a brief court appearance Thursday, he pleaded not guilty.

“Jesus loves you, brother. God bless you, man,” DiBiase told a WAPT-TV reporter outside the federal courthouse.

The indictment is the latest development in a sprawling Mississippi corruption case involving wealthy and well-connected people receiving contracts from the state Department of Human Services from 2016 to 2019.

DiBiase was a WWE wrestler in the 2000s and 2010s. The indictment accuses him and co-conspirators, including former Mississippi Department of Human Services director John Davis, of fraudulently obtaining federal money and using it for their own benefit.

According to the indictment, Davis directed funds from The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program to two nonprofit organizations — Family Resource Center of North Mississippi Inc., directed by Christi Webb, and Mississippi Community Education Center, directed by Nancy New. Webb and New have both pleaded guilty in the welfare fraud scandal.

