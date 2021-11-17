Former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins coach faces sex assault charges

The former coach of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins has been indicted on multiple sexual assault charges in Rhode Island.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Rhode Island attorney general's office says a grand jury has indicted former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins head coach Clark Donatelli on sexual assault charges.

Donatelli is accused of assaulting the wife of an assistant coach during an outing in Providence back in 2018.

Donatelli was the head coach of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton team at the time.

The Pittsburgh Penguins organization recently settled a lawsuit filed by the former assistant coach and his wife.

Donatelli has pleaded not guilty to the charges in Rhode Island.

To read the full press release from the Rhode Island attorney general's office, click here.