Former candidate Marianne Williamson endorsing Bernie Sanders for president

WASHINGTON — Former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, who was a major supporter of Bernie Sanders in 2016, is endorsing the Vermont senator for president.
The spiritual guru, bestselling author and Texas native made the announcement Sunday at a rally in Austin.
It was the last of four rallies Sanders held in Texas this weekend coming off his victory in the Nevada caucuses, cementing his status as the front-runner in the Democratic field.
Williamson ended her campaign in January, saying at the time she did not want to make it tougher for a progressive to win.
She had barely registered in the polls and struggled in fundraising.