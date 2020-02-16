Facebook VP of Messenger wants end-to-end encryption on the platform

Facebook's Messenger chief Stan Chudnovsky says conversations should truly be private.

Government officials worry about Facebook's plans to extend end-to-end encryption to Messenger. Once that happens, Facebook wouldn't be able to respond to law enforcement subpoenas because it wouldn't have a way to unscramble messages.

Facebook's Messenger chief Stan Chudnovsky says conversations should truly be private, whether it's in the living room or on chat. He says it's on Facebook to find other means to catch the bad guys.

For instance, a recipient of a message might flag a violation to Facebook. Facebook can also look for bad activities on social networks and see if those people also have messaging accounts.