Emergency medical service personnel pronounced six people dead at the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BALTIMORE — Maryland State Police have confirmed at least six people were killed in a crash on Interstate 695 in Baltimore County on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 12:40 p.m., state troopers responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in a work zone at the inner loop of I-695 at Security Boulevard.

Investigators said that an Acura entered the work zone traveling in between temporary dividing walls, striking multiple construction workers before overturning and coming to a stop.

It's not known why the driver entered the work zone.

Emergency medical service personnel pronounced six people dead at the scene. Their identities have not yet been released but will be once next of kin is notified.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating why this happened. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration are on scene assisting with detours and road closures.

The Baltimore Beltway closed in both directions immediately following the crash.

As of 4:16 p.m., police say the inner loop and outer loop of I-695 partially reopened between Security Boulevard and Windsor Mill Road.

Anyone traveling in the area is asked to seek an alternate route and to expect significant delays.

#ALERT @MDSP is responding to I695 at Security Blvd for a traffic crash with multiple confirmed fatalities. Beltway is closed in both directions. Follow https://t.co/uWmHvsuJ9Q for updated traffic conditions. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/2rZoEtFYR7 — MD State Police (@MDSP) March 22, 2023

Stay with WUSA9 as we follow this incident and provide the latest updates as they come into our newsroom.

Related Articles Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial brings doctors to stand